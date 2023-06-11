The Bible says we have “hope laid up in heaven.” With God’s help we can live our lives in a way that is pleasing to him.
We might wonder, “What is a faithful church?”
Many have deep faith in the Lord, but the faith of some may need encouragement. It requires “well-grounded” Christians to bring along others whose faith is still growing. Seeing a good Christian example in the lives of people around you is very helpful.
Concentrate and seek God’s will for your life with an open heart and mind. Remember to stay faithful to the truth of God in your everyday lives and show it by your behavior and actions. Anger, wrath, malice and abusive speech should be set aside.
When we lose patience and get angry, the person we hurt the most is ourselves. It is better to have joy and thankfulness in our hearts.
“Whatever you do in word or deed, do all in the name of God, the Father.” A simple instruction that will bring you joy and peace all through your life!