Last time I wrote about what God has shown me about reaching those around me with the Gospel. First thing he wanted me to do is to forget everything about what I thought I knew, as a pastor, about church and church growth. Why? Because it was never about growing churches, it was always about making disciples.
Matthew 28: “Go and make disciples of all nations.”
Then God led me to focus on reaching men because if you reach the man of the house, you have a 93 percent chance of reaching the rest of the household.
The next step that God has shown me was found in an Andy Stanley sermon. Andy Stanley is pastor and founder of North Point Ministries in Georgia and is the son of famed pastor Charles Stanley. The quote that I heard from Andy hit me upside the head with the truth of the statement. The quote, not word for word, was, “The reason the church isn’t reaching those around them is because the world has real-life questions and the church is giving them Sunday school answers.”
That statement blindsided me because it was so true, but it had never crossed my mind before.
The questions the world has go way beyond our answers of going to church, reading your Bible and praying. Those around us are dealing with dysfunctional families and relationships, addictions, abuse, death of loved ones and the age-old question of, “Why am I here?”
So when they need an answer to a real-life question, they don’t go to the church for help because the answer isn’t satisfactory. Of course going to church, reading your Bible and prayer are important things in our lives, but to a non-believer, it doesn’t solve their problem. If Sunday school answers are insufficient, then what is the answer to their real-life questions? What we found out is very simple and I can’t believe I didn’t figure it out decades ago.
The thing that impacted those around us the most were the testimonies of believers who had gone through the exact same thing as those searching for an answer. When believers are open and honest about their struggles and how, through Jesus, they overcame them, people respond to that.
Unfortunately people within the church don’t like sharing that they are flawed and that they struggle with sin, even after giving their lives to Christ. We tend to put on a mask that says to those around us, “We have got it all together,” and “I don’t have any struggles.” The problem is that it is a lie and makes us irrelevant when it comes to reaching those around us. People respond to those who can relate to what they are going through, and to most, the church doesn’t understand.
There is power in knowing that you are not alone. There is hope in knowing that others understand what you’re dealing with. The answer is, of course, handing your life over to Jesus as Lord and savior, but we never get to the answer because the church has presented themselves as something they are not, instead of something that is relevant and relatable to the world around them. The church needs to take off the mask and start being real when it comes to those outside the church. If we do, then they may be more willing to seek us out for the real-life answer to a real-life question. Then we can give them the good news, which is literally the Gospel.
If anyone would like to discuss, comment or ask any questions feel free to email me at dad110163@yahoo.com.