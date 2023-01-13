ISADORA, Mo. — Persistence. It can be a virtue. We put our faith and trust in God that he will see us through difficult situations. Persistence doesn’t always make us right and we need to ask ourselves if we are obeying what the Bible teaches.
It seems the rules around us are always changing. Speed limits change. COVID safety rules change. Prices in the stores change where we shop every week. We adjust!
We need to always watch ourselves and make sure our attitudes are appropriate in living a Christian life. We must obey God always, regardless of the situation.
Be persistent, stay true to God and let your life show God’s guidance to others.