Last weekend, Grant City hosted its second annual Jingle and Mingle on the square, as well as the annual Holiday Bazaar Craft Fair at the school. I hadn’t had the privilege of attending Jingle and Mingle last year, and hadn’t been to the craft fair in several years, so I found that my new affiliation with the newspaper gave me a new opportunity to really get involved in these two festive holiday events.
By the end of them, I found myself positively overwhelmed with community pride — something that I have always felt, but that has been greatly elevated since taking this job.
Grant City is a beautiful place, with a rich history and an entire population of interesting and friendly people. Christmas is already a magical time, at least in my mind, but getting to celebrate it with friends and neighbors in the place that I call my home has a way of making this magical holiday that much more magical.
It is my desire, and one that I know is shared by many others in our community, that we would see an increase in local events that will allow us to truly appreciate the area we come from and the people that we’re surrounded by. I also cannot express enough my appreciation for the various organizations that are trying to make this happen. Your hard work and pride in your community is not to be ignored, and I cannot wait to see what you come up with next.
And yet, similarly, if we as a community want to feel an increased sense of pride, and want to see our community come together more often, then it’s our job to do something about it. We can’t simply sit around and wait for someone else to do it. My mind is going to be reeling with ideas about how I can get involved to further explore this town — and what a beautiful and interesting place it is. I hope you all will join me in that pursuit.
So please, take the time to look around at this town and the people that inhabit it. Appreciate the fact that we come from a place where neighbors can truly know each other, rather than just occupying the same space. Take some time to get to know the people around you, because I, for one, can’t wait to explore the wonderful personalities and hidden gems that Grant City has to offer. Don’t assume that what you see on the surface is all there is. If this job has taught me anything, it’s that.
I also want to wrap up my column this week with an invitation. The newspaper office is on the square. We are open every weekday: Monday from 8-3, Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday from 8-10:30, and Friday from 8-2. I am here, and I would love to hear your stories, whatever they may be. Why do you like living in Grant City? What have you experienced in your time here? How can we, as a newspaper, best serve your needs as a community? Please, reach out and let us know!
I hope you all have had a great week, and I wish you all an early, but no less enthusiastic, very Merry Christmas.
Riley Drury is a reporter at the Times-Tribune.