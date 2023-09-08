GRANT CITY, Mo. — The Grant City Senior Center will be hosting a book signing and lecture featuring Sean Siebert, a recognized creative thinker and entrepreneur who has inspired success in the fields of education, workforce development, entrepreneurship and economic development.
Siebert is the author of the book “Fighting the Good Fight: Finding Hope Where Hope Has Been Lost,” which is a book about “grief, mental health, loneliness, sadness, emptiness, unhappiness with career or life choices (or both), addiction, recovery, and everything in-between,” according to the book summary.
The event is to be held at 3:30 p.m. at the Grant City Senior Center on Monday, Sept. 11. All are welcome to attend.
As the founder of the strategic management firm Invent Yourself LLC, Siebert’s cross-collaborative work has been funded by numerous organizations, including the Delta Regional Authority, U.S. Department of Justice, Office of Juvenile Justice and Delinquency Prevention, Health Resources and Services Administration, National Institutes of Health, Kauffman Foundation and Georgia-Pacific, among other agencies. Additionally, Siebert serves as a contracted subject matter expert for the Institute for Intergovernmental Research.
In 2018, he was honored by the Missouri Association of School Administrators with the prestigious Friend of Education Award for his work with school districts in the state. He also has been honored as the Entrepreneur of the Year and Citizen of the Year by the Cuba (Missouri) Area Chamber of Commerce. His work to create entrepreneurship summits and competitions for youth has been recognized by the Missouri Department of Economic Development.
Prior to founding Invent Yourself, Siebert worked in higher education, serving as an assistant professor at Columbia College and at William Woods University, where he was dean of graduate programs and MBA program director. At the University of Missouri-Columbia, he was human resource manager for the Department of Internal Medicine and manager of business and financial operations for the Department of Pediatrics.
Siebert holds a bachelor’s degree in communication from the University of Missouri-Columbia, a Master of Business Administration from William Woods University, and a doctorate degree in management from Webster University.
In addition to his lectures and presentations related to management theory, his work has been featured in The Huffington Post and The Wall Street Journal.