SHERIDAN, Mo. — Glenda Craven, longtime leader of the Westfork Boosters 4-H Club, retired at the organization’s Sept. 18 meeting.
According to notes about the meeting from the club, Craven had led the club for 12 years.
“I want to thank you the community for supporting our club,” Craven said in a statement.
The 4-H Club funds were donated to the local Mission Possible.
Also at the meeting:
- Abigail Rowen received a 3-year pin, a health officer button and a perfect attendance award.
- Kristen Tracy received a 6-year pin and a treasure button.
- Megan Tracy received a 4-year pin and the president button.
- Gabriella Rowen received a 7-year pin, a recreation button and perfect attendance award.
- Drew Welch received a 10-year pin, the vice president button, a perfect attendance award and an award recognizing his three years of service on the 4-H council.
- Wyatt Craven received a 10-year pin, the secretary button, a perfect attendance award and an award recognizing his seven years of service on the 4-H council.
Anyone who would like to restart the Westfork Boosters 4-H Club should call the University of Missouri Extension office at 660-564-3363.