GRANT CITY, Mo. — A nationwide shortage of paramedics and EMTs is hitting even harder in rural areas, especially ones like Worth County.
The shortage is causing a multitude of problems for the sick and injured in the area.
“It’s a struggle right now,” said Ashley Rush, director of the Worth County Ambulance Service. “Because we are also the only volunteer service left in the entire state of Missouri — everywhere else is a paid service — and we all have regular jobs, so if we’re all at work, there might not be anybody to go.”
The biggest area in which the ambulance service is short-staffed is during workday hours. And a new batch of incoming EMTs, several of whom have jobs at the school or are stay-at-home moms, will have more open schedules during the day. Even this, however, does not completely solve the problem.
“Throughout the week, it’s just kind of a free-for-all, whoever’s around can go,” Rush explained. “So we don’t really have anyone ‘on call,’ per se, during the week. Weekends, it’s been a challenge lately, but we usually try to staff someone — two people from Friday night at 6 p.m. until Monday at 6 a.m. — so we’d have a whole weekend.”
According to Rush, part of the struggle to find volunteers is the nature of the job itself. It takes time and practice, and being from a rural community comes with its own unique set of challenges.
“It’s also hard in a rural community because everybody knows everybody, and that’s why a lot of people struggle with it, because they’re afraid they would end up on a car wreck and it would be their friends or family,” Rush said. “That’s what a lot of people worry about. It definitely takes a special person, but our community needs it.”
If a local crew is not available, other ambulances must be called out from other places. For the Sheridan side of the county, that means waiting for an ambulance from Nodaway County. On the other side, help comes from the Grand River Ambulance District in Gentry County.
And neither of those crews is particularly overflowing with extra staff or time, either.
The process for becoming an EMT, Rush said, is a six-month long class, two nights a week for four hours.
This class includes CPR and other training necessary to be an EMT.
“It’s a lot of classwork, lot of skills,” she said. “You can’t just come to class and expect to pass everything, you have to take your own initiative and study also. Then, if you pass the class, I’ll give you a final over the whole book, you have to pass that. You have to pass all the skills and assessments, and then national-wise, you have to pass the National Registry, which is a computer test, and you also have to go to a psychomotor, which is all the skills and assessments also.”
Becoming an EMT, and being one in general, is no easy task, but it’s one that current staff members do and feel very strongly about.
If anyone in the community would like to help improve the situation in Worth County, it is recommended that they take EMT or CPR classes. Worth County, as Rush pointed out, is a long way from the nearest hospital, so every little bit helps.
It is also in the works for a tax increase to be placed on the ballot so that rather than a volunteer service, the Worth County Ambulance Service could become a paid, full-time program.