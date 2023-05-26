GRANT CITY, Mo. — The Worth County R-III Board of Education met at 7:30 a.m. on Thursday, May 18. The following are notes from that meeting.
- The board approved a bid for asphalt maintenance and installation, which is due to take place over the summer.
- A bid was also accepted from Sydney McQuinn, who wishes to provide Worth County R-III Speech and Language Therapy services during the 2023-2024 school year.
- The salaries of substitute teachers was raised to a pay rate of $91 per day.
- The members of the summer cleaning crew have been approved by the board.
- The board was given a summary of state scoring for the Comprehensive School Improvement Plan, or CSIP, which is required by all districts in the state. The district received 30 out of 30 points on the CSIP.