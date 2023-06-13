Each year, Worth County R-III students are challenged to set reading goals with the Accelerated Reader program through the library. This year was no exception, as the students were once again tasked to read books on their reading level. In doing so, they are awarded throughout the school year with Brag Tags, small badges that they keep and collect as they reach certain point totals or read particular books.
At the end of the year, students are awarded for their efforts with an award ceremony in which they receive trophies, custom-made Tiger design T-shirts and medals.
Beginning readers in kindergarten and first grade have a common goal set for them. All kindergarten students read and take quizzes on 10 books and earn five points each, while first grade students read and take quizzes on 20 books, earning 10 points each. Both classes are awarded with individual medals and T-shirts that state “I Met My Reading Goal!”
Beyond first grade, students set their own overall goals and are assigned to point clubs based on how many they earn. There are point club medals awarded for students who have earned 25, 50, 75 and 100 points and beyond. The top three readers in each class from second through sixth grade receive a special trophy, as well as the top three readers overall.
The whole program has the ongoing support of the Worth County Education Foundation and the PTO, who make our awards possible, as well as the volunteer efforts of Judith Matteson and Jennifer Terry, who spend time reading and quizzing with the students.
We are so grateful for the continued support of the teachers and parents, our volunteers and the PTO and Education Foundation, who allow us to encourage and support reading for all of our students! Thank you all so much!
As a whole, first through sixth grades this year read almost 31 million words from August through April!
Drury is the Library/Media Specialist at Worth County R-III School District.