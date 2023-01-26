GRANT CITY, Mo. — The following are notes from the Jan. 19 meeting of the Grant City Board of Aldermen:
- Reviewed ordinances on raising the pay for aldermen and a marijuana sales tax. The board decided that the matter of implementing a sales tax for marijuana will be added to the ballot for the people’s consideration in April.
- American Rescue Plan grant update: Next steps consist of amending the city’s Schneider contract, and writing easements for service connection work, associated main extension and reaching out to property owners.
- Bid documents are to be broken into a minimum of two contracts for lagoon improvements and piping infrastructure and infiltration and inflow improvements.
- The board is looking to update bill payment methods and provide citizens with the option to pay over text. No formal decisions made at this time.
- Personnel policy was assessed, and changes were made to the use and accrual of compensatory time.
- Board seeks to disband the practice of extra wages for tax collection. No formal decisions made at this time.