GRANT CITY, Mo. Prior to graduation, Worth County R-III held a Senior Awards night in the school gymnasium to honor the achievements of the class of 2023 and award them with their scholarships. There were a variety of memorial scholarships given out, put in place to honor deceased alumni and local individuals, as well as keep their memories alive by funding seniors who represent their values.
In addition to these memorial scholarships were several awards given out by the Worth County Education Foundation, Sheridan Community Betterment, MFA and many more local organizations that wished to support the graduating seniors as they move on to the next chapter of their lives.