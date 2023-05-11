GRANT CITY, Mo. — We have enjoyed nice weather this past week. It sounds like they were getting storms south of us this evening with hail and high winds. We really need rain, but we don’t need that kind of weather. We get little showers that may give us a couple of tenths and that’s it.
Today (Saturday) it must have been close to 90 degrees. I went shopping for flowers and everyone else had the same idea! I managed to get some but I’m sure I will have to get more.
Several of us at the center are experiencing eye problems. Joe Marshall had some surgery on one eye and now he is scheduled for cataract surgery and his wife, Sandra, is in the process of getting her cataracts taken care of and Whitey Olney has been having problems for awhile and now he will be having eye surgery this week and I have an appointment with a Retina Specialist this week to see what’s going on. Is this what they call the “golden years?”
The OATS bus will be going to Maryville on May 17. If you want to make arrangements to go, call Joan Ford at 660-254-1274.
I saw my first hummingbird on the feeder this week. It seems like they are later than usual. The orioles are usually here the first week in May but I haven’t seen one yet. Last but not least, those darn groundhogs are back. I trapped one sometime back and this morning there was one sunning on my deck!
Our “potluck” is this Friday, May 12. We are serving tenderloins this time and of course all of the other “comfort” food that goes with them. We hope to see you there!
Come in anytime, everyone is welcome and our coffee pot is always on.
P.S. The groundhog found my trap with some nice cabbage leaves and that was all it took!