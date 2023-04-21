GRANT CITY, Mo. — The weather has been quite nice this past week. It cooled down last night, which, of course, brought some much-needed rainfall. I only had four-tenths of an inch but that is better than none. It has been cloudy and damp all day today.
The grass is growing fast now so I guess I might as well get geared up to start mowing. Actually, I kind of enjoy mowing until it gets nice and hot, and then it is kind of a bummer.
If you didn’t get to come to our potluck dinner on Friday you missed a really good meal. There was a nice variety of veggies, salads and desserts. Wanda Lynch made our ham loaf and it was really good. It is not all about eating though, you can visit with people that you may not see that often and it is just an enjoyable day. If you want, you can play cards, dominos or shoot some pool, etc., after lunch or just sit and visit.
We received more donations last week and again we want to thank all of you for those.
Linda Green and I took advantage of the nice weather and played golf on Thursday. It was a beautiful day and we had the whole course to ourselves except for one other cart.
I put my hummingbird feeder out on Saturday morning. It may freeze! I turned on the air conditioning Friday at the potluck and then on Saturday I had to turn on the furnace! It is 37 degrees this Sunday morning and it is snowing lightly now.
Kudos to board member Sharon Fletchall who cleaned off the tar on our floor, I might add, on her hands and knees, on the day that she worked at the center last week. It is hard to avoid getting tar on your shoes if you park on the square.
Stop in anytime, everyone is welcome and our coffee pot is always on!