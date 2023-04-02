LAKE OZARK, Mo. — Chris Healy, superintendent of Worth County R-III School District, was among eight Missouri superintendents recognized by the Missouri Association of School Administrators for outstanding performance as an emerging superintendent.
According to an email from the school district, Healy was nominated for the honor by colleagues in the MASA Northwest District. Healy was honored during the awards banquet at the MASA Spring Conference on March 22 at the Lodge of the Four Seasons in Lake Ozark.
The award is presented annually to superintendents who are in their second or third year of employment as superintendent and have made a measurable contribution to the school district which they serve.