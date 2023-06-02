GRANT CITY, Mo. — We are enjoying summer weather now. We have had warm but not hot days this last week. We had a small shower early in the week; amounts varied depending on where you live.
I did make it to all seven cemeteries on Saturday. Marc and my nephew, John Stephenson, took me. I was one tired “puppy” when I got home. You know, you can’t just decorate without walking around and looking at stones and remembering names from the past.
The Mount Ayr cemetery where my sister is buried always looks so nice with all of the veterans flags flying. We drove through the Redding cemetery on our way home; they also have the flags. All of them were mowed and looked really nice.
Friday was a busy day at the center. The domino players get there early and when they finish around 9 a.m., it is time to play pool, and the exercise class starts at 10 a.m. By the time you have a cup of coffee it is time to go home for lunch.
We had our monthly board meeting at 1 p.m. and then in the afternoon, it is time for pegs and jokers and more dominos and pool. Last but not least is enjoying the snacks at break time. There were 20 of us there in the afternoon. Not everyone plays pool, etc., some just come in and visit.
We had Maryville Lock and Door come and check out our front door. They took it off and put new hinges on it; hard telling when that door was installed. Maintenance is a constant thing on these old buildings. You can just look around our square and see what happens when you don’t maintain them.
This is just a reminder that the OATS bus will be going to Maryville on June 7 and St. Joe on June 21.
Our next potluck will be June 9 and we are serving hamburgers in mushroom gravy. Hope to see a good turnout for it.
Come in anytime, our coffee pot is always on.