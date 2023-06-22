GRANT CITY, Mo. — This summer, the Worth County Partnership Library has decided to dedicate its summer reading program to the theme “Tiger Community Connected: A Celebration of Our Worth County Community.”
The mission is explained on a sign outside the library custom-designed by 2023 Tiger alum Hailey Adwell.
The program kicked off on Monday with a community-wide event — a local business fair with a patriotic twist. Participants were invited to wear patriotic red, white and blue, or represent a different kind of patriotism by donning Worth County R-III’s signature black and gold.
The event hosted a slew of local representation, such as live music performed by special guest Josh Daniels, as well as two of Worth County’s 2023 alumni, Andrew Drury and Tucker Owens. There were door prizes donated by more than 90 local businesses, which according to 4-year-old Elizabeth Smith, was the best part of the day.
“I love the door prizes,” she said. “It’s for when I get home!”
According to school librarian Nanci Drury, one of the most important parts of the event was shedding light on the local businesses that donated, as most people, herself included, might be unaware of just how many there are operating within Worth County.
“I think it was good because (Public Librarian Kandi Sorrenson-Hughes) also put everybody’s names in the paper and then their door prizes had a tag on it with who donated it,” she said. “So I think just getting the word out there that we have all these businesses.”
The Tiger mascot and the cheer squad made an appearance, and the Worth County PTO sponsored free shaved ice from Kool Kats, the Maryville establishment that was recently featured on “Gordon Ramsay’s Food Stars.” According to their report, 180 snow cones were served.
In addition to shaved ice, there were also refreshments, provided by Thrivent, as well as a patriotic photo booth, a Tri-County Health Department table and crafts for the little kids to do amongst the festivities.
“It went better than I expected,” Sorrenson-Hughes told the Times-Tribune. “I think that was fantastic. It was a big crowd, and my goal was that every child left with a door prize, and everybody, adults and children, got a door prize, so that was great. It was a great way to start off the day.”
This event was just the beginning of a weeklong, summer reading event which will serve to get local kids excited about reading, STEM and teamwork, as well as help them to understand and appreciate what an incredible community they are a part of. Sorrenson-Hughes and Nanci Drury also hope that the theme will serve as a way to thank the community for their endless support of the public library.
“The whole summer reading this year is about our Worth County community, so it’s special because our library is just our little community,” Sorrensen-Hughes said. “We might be the smallest county, but we have the biggest heart.”
EDITOR’S NOTE: Nanci Drury is the mother of Times-Tribune reporter Riley Drury.