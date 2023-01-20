GRANT CITY, Mo. — I woke up this morning, January 16th, and the temperature was 48 degrees. Who could complain about that? We do need moisture, but it takes a lot of snow to make much difference. It sounds like we may get some rain or snow the middle of this week.
I have watched so much football this weekend, I have eye strain!
Some of the guys that are regular pool players found a pool table that was an improvement over the one we have, and so they went and got it on Monday and were playing pool on it on Tuesday. They were just like kids with a new toy. They do get a lot of enjoyment out of playing pool and that is a good thing.
It was a nice day for our potluck dinner, and we had a good turnout and lots of good food. Cheryl Snead came again and she had a good report from her doctor, so we are very happy for her — plus she has a new great-grandson!
Our condolences go out to the family of David Perry. May he rest in peace.
If you are interested in riding the OATS bus to St. Joe on Monday, Jan. 30, call Joan Ford at 660-254-1274 for more information. It will be a fun trip for everyone — you can go shopping, maybe you have a doctor’s appointment scheduled for that day, or maybe you enjoy going to the casino. The driver is very good to take you where you want to go and come back and pick you up when you are done. You only pay $8 for this service. It is really a good deal.
We are still doing our “moving and stretching” class on Monday, Wednesday and Friday mornings at 10 a.m. for 30 minutes.If you are used to being outside and it is too cold now, come in and join us. We would love to have you.
Our next “Biscuits & Gravy” breakfast will be from 7 to 9 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 27. We didn’t have one in November or December, so looking forward to seeing everyone again.
Drop in anytime, everyone is welcome and our coffee pot is always on.