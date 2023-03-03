GRANT CITY, Mo. — We had a pretty nice week, weather-wise.
The temperatures were more normal for this time of year. It was colder the latter part of the week, in fact when we all got up at 5:30 a.m. on Friday morning to go to the center for our “Biscuits and Gravy” breakfast; it was only 7 degrees! BRRR!
We still had a good turnout, cold or not! Thanks to everyone who braved the weather and came.
The VFW will hold their monthly business meeting at the center at 5 p.m. on March 9. If you are a veteran and feel like you would like to be a part of this organization, come to a meeting and check it out — for a small group they do lots of good things.
Glenda Infante is back leading our “moving and stretching” class. We are glad to have her back after being off for a knee replacement. The exercise that we do helps with your balance.
This is really important for those of us that are older and more apt to fall and break something and then more than likely end up in the nursing home for a while.
We want to offer our condolences to the family of Joe McElvain. He lost his battle with cancer. May he rest in peace.
We are very pleased to have so many using the senior center as a place to stop in for a cup of coffee, maybe shoot some pool (even had a couple of our ladies shoot some pool one day) or some like working on the puzzle or just enjoy the camaraderie of being there with others.
Our next potluck will be Friday, March 10. We look forward to seeing you there.
Come in anytime, our coffee pot is always on and everyone is welcome!