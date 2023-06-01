GRANT CITY, Mo. — This past week was one full of celebration and gratitude for the local food pantry as food donations have been coming in from all directions.
Following the recent Hy-Vee and Worth County R-III donations, the U.S. Postal Service conducted a food drive entitled Stamp Out Hunger.
Bags of food were placed in mailboxes, and the post office made sure that all local donations went to either Worth County Community Services or the food pantry at Mission Possible.
Among these donations, Mission Possible received 715.5 pounds of food, the organization reported.
As the Mission Possible Facebook page said, “The results of your kindness covered every horizontal surface at our food pantry.”