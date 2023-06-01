Golf Ball
GRANT CITY, Mo. — The Grant City Golf Club held its Memorial Day weekend two-person best shot tournament on Saturday, May 27.

Results of the tournament are as follows:

A Flight

  • 1st place - John and Vern Claypool (62)
  • 2nd place - Ernie and Tabbi (63)
  • 3rd place - Alan Supinger and Verb (64)
  • 4th place - Dave Brown and Tevin Cameron (65)
  • Gary Owens and Dennis Core (67)
  • Corey Demott and Dob Moyer (67)
  • Dan Moyer and Nate Lewis

B Flight

  • 1st place - Dino Galanakis and Justin Walker (69)
  • 2nd place - Amber Walker and Kera Galanankis (74)
  • 3rd place - Randy and Joni James (77)
  • 4th place - Jesse and Dillon Smith (77)
  • Kory and Ann Nonneman (77)
  • Lance and Dink Abplanalp (78)
