GRANT CITY, Mo. — The Grant City Golf Club held its Memorial Day weekend two-person best shot tournament on Saturday, May 27.
Results of the tournament are as follows:
A Flight
- 1st place - John and Vern Claypool (62)
- 2nd place - Ernie and Tabbi (63)
- 3rd place - Alan Supinger and Verb (64)
- 4th place - Dave Brown and Tevin Cameron (65)
- Gary Owens and Dennis Core (67)
- Corey Demott and Dob Moyer (67)
- Dan Moyer and Nate Lewis
B Flight
- 1st place - Dino Galanakis and Justin Walker (69)
- 2nd place - Amber Walker and Kera Galanankis (74)
- 3rd place - Randy and Joni James (77)
- 4th place - Jesse and Dillon Smith (77)
- Kory and Ann Nonneman (77)
- Lance and Dink Abplanalp (78)