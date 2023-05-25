Final Sheridan recycling event scheduled for June 3
SHERIDAN, Mo. — David Chesnut of Nodaway County Recycling will hold the final Sheridan Recycling event on Saturday, June 3, from 8-10 a.m. on the west side of the park in Sheridan. Education will be provided on site as to which materials will be collected, the processing of materials, removing contaminated items and labels, and how to sort materials. Metal items will be accepted using the following guidelines: aluminum cans (rinsed); metal containers (emptied, labels removed and rinsed); and tin food cans (rinsed and labels removed with no food or liquid).
All lids must be placed inside of each can.
There is no fee to drop off. For further information, contact Savannah Willmore at 660-582-5121, ext. 4, or email solid@nwmorcog.org.
For large metals, white goods, electronics and similar items please contact in advance.
MDC asks for turkey data
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — The Missouri Department of Conservation can use your help to assess the quality of the wild turkey hatch and gauge turkey abundance around the state by reporting sightings of turkeys (hens, poults and males) during June, July and August.
Previously administered using postcards, an electronic version now makes the survey accessible to more people and streamlines summarization of the results. Learn how you can submit turkey observations online at mdc.mo.gov/wildlife/wildlife-surveys/wild-turkey-brood-survey.