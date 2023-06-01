Two Worth County students make Truman honor roll
KIRKSVILLE, Mo. — A Sheridan student was named to the President’s List at Truman State University in Kirksville this semester, and a Grant City student was named to the Vice President for Academic Affairs’ List.
Emma Hart, of Sheridan, was named to the President’s List for spring 2023, according to a news release from the university on Tuesday. The President’s List is made up of undergraduate students who took at least 12 credit hours and scored a perfect 4.0 GPA.
Justina Wimer, of Grant City, was named to the Vice President for Academic Affairs’ List, which lists students with a GPA of 3.50-3.99.
Truman is Missouri’s public liberal arts and sciences university.
Second Harvest Fresh Mobile Pantry drop scheduled in Albany
ALBANY, Mo. — A Second Harvest Community Food Bank Fresh Mobile Pantry food distribution event is scheduled for 10 a.m. at the United Methodist Church, 302 N. Smith St. in Albany.
At 10 a.m. on Monday, June 19, food will be distributed to the general public with no income restrictions. For more information, call 816-364-3663 or visit shcfb.org.