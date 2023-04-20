Registration open for library summer reading program
GRANT CITY, Mo. — Registration is now open for the Worth County Partnership Library’s summer reading program, scheduled for 9:30 to 11 a.m. from June 19-23.
According to an event flyer, the program is open to students who turn 5 by Aug. 1 through sixth grade.
From a community/business fair to visiting the courthouse and a farm in Allendale, STEM LEGO activities and a field trip to the Remington Nature Center in St. Joseph, the library has a lot planned for the weeklong program.
Cost to attend is $5 per child and registration is due by May 10. Call 660-564-2655 for more information.