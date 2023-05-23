GRANT CITY, Mo. — The Worth County Partnership Library recently received a grant from the Missouri Library Association’s Access & Innovation Fund for the purchase of two computers and a laser jet printer.
“It is our hope and expectation that these funds will assist libraries around the state in achieving improved and innovative patron services,” a release noted.
The library applied for a $3,839 grant to purchase a laser jet printer and two HP desktop workstations. The funding was awarded in March and the equipment has been purchased, installed and is now ready for use.
“The Worth County Library is proud that this computer service is now available to the public during public library hours,” a release noted.