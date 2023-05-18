GRANT CITY, Mo. — The friends and family of the Class of 2023 gathered in the gymnasium at Worth County R-III this Mother’s Day to celebrate the graduation of the senior class.
The ceremony began with speeches from retiring high school Principal Jon Adwell, who gave his final opening remarks, leaving the seniors with his well-known phrase, “Remember who you are, remember where you come from, remember what we do.” This phrase has been a tradition at school events, graduation in particular, during Adwell’s time as principal, and many savored the bittersweet feeling of hearing it one final time.
Following his remarks came speeches from the speaker chosen by the senior class, science teacher Kelley Ross, who gave an inspiring message containing one last science lesson for the Class of 2023. She informed them how important it is to have a strong foundation, which they have already started building, and hopes that they will “be like Weebles.” The popular catchphrase associated with the toy is “They weeble and they wobble, but they don’t fall down,” which perfectly encapsulated her wishes for the graduating seniors.
Next came the speeches of class president Ali Brown, salutatorian Drew Welch and valedictorian Paige Sherer. They thanked their families, friends and classmates for all of the love and support that they’ve gotten, laughed over fond memories they shared with their classmates, and expressed their excitement for the future, before beginning the diploma ceremony.
Immediately following their walk across the stage, the seniors passed white roses out to their friends and family while playing their senior song, “Where’d All The Time Go,” by Dr. Dog. This led the way into the switching of the tassels and the throwing of grad caps, which officially marked the end of the Class of 2023’s high school career.