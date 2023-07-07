PRINCETON, Mo. — GRM Networks awarded a total of $3,750 as part of the company’s Community Improvement Grant program.
Organizations receiving funding in the first semiannual distribution for 2023 are the Mercer County Area Development Corporation of Princeton, Missouri; Denver Community Betterment; and the Leon Community Playground Committee, Leon, Iowa.
The Mercer County Area Development Corporation (MCAD) and its Bella Boutique was awarded a $1,250 GRM Networks Community Improvement Grant. Bella Boutique is a new resale thrift store in Mercer County. The grant will help offset startup costs associated with the store. Funds generated from the thrift store will be distributed through grant applications from area organizations. The MCAD has also designated 50 percent of the thrift store’s earnings to support a countywide day care program in Mercer County.
The Leon Community Playground Committee was awarded a $1,250 grant to enhance the Leon community’s current playground and recreation area by building a new inclusive playground for children of all ability levels.
Applications for the next distribution of grants are being accepted now through Nov. 1. Grant amounts vary, with a minimum of $500 and a maximum of $1,500 awarded to successful applicants. The Cooperative’s Board of Directors will review applications and award grant amounts.
Applications may be downloaded by visiting grm.net/about-us/grants. Questions regarding grant applications should be directed to Amy Davison at 888-748-2110 or adavison@corp.grm.net.
GRM Networks is a member-owned cooperative that provides communication services to customers located within a 4,500-square-mile area that covers 44 exchanges in northern Missouri and southern Iowa.