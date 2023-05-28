ST. JOSEPH, Mo. — The children of Myron and Janice Garrett announce the 70th wedding anniversary of their parents.
Myron and Janice were married on May 30, 1953, at the Oxford Church in southwest Worth County. Both Myron and Janice were raised in Worth County, and both graduated from Worth County High School.
After they were married, Myron and Janice resided in rural Worth County and began raising their family. The couple has three children, Brad (Jennifer), of Overland Park, Kansas; Mark (Tammy), of Peyton, Colorado; and Marti Gregory of Greenwood, Missouri. Myron and Janice also have six grandchildren and one great-grandchild.
Myron continued farming, but in 1962, he was accepted to the Missouri State Highway Patrol Academy. After graduation, his first assignment was with Troop H in St. Joseph. As Myron’s career with the patrol advanced, the family was stationed in Albany, Gallatin and Cameron, until finally returning to St. Joseph, where Myron later retired at the rank of sergeant.
Janice’s career path included serving as deputy recorder and circuit clerk in Worth County, city clerk in Albany and head bookkeeper at the Cameron Coop.
The couple continues to reside in St. Joseph.