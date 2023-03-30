HAMILTON, Mo. — Gary A. Brown is celebrating his 80th birthday on April 13. A dinner out with the family is what he has requested to commemorate.
Gary was born and raised in Denver, Missouri, and owned/operated the Bram Funeral Home in Hamilton, Missouri, from 1976-2018. He also served as the Caldwell County coroner for 28 years.
He has been married to his wife, Pat, for 59 years and they have two sons, Todd (Dana) and Kent; five grandchildren and one great-grandchild.
Gary’s family is requesting a congratulatory card shower in his honor. Cards will reach him at 504 N. Prairie St., Hamilton, MO 64644.