GRANT CITY, Mo. — The courthouse lawn in Grant City was filled with smiles and brightly colored Easter eggs on Saturday as local families gathered to participate in the festivities.
The kids had an opportunity to collect eggs and the candy inside them while the Easter Bunny sat by, watched the event and posed for pictures with kids and their families.
Kicking off its first event of the year, the Grant City Community Improvement Association banded together to put on this event. According to the organization’s Facebook page, there were more than 1,000 eggs filled with candy scattered all over the lawn around the courthouse.