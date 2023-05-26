GRANT CITY, Mo — The Grant City Board of Aldermen held its most recent meeting on Wednesday, May 17 at City Hall.
City improvements
Carl Staton, the city’s public works director, reported the pool has been patched and filled, in preparation for the summer swimming season, and materials have been gathered to treat the pool park road for dust control.
Bids
A list of potential audit companies was sent over by Dannen Merrill. An ad will be placed in the newspaper for bids for audit companies, and a copy of the ad will also be sent to all of the auditors listed.
Staton received one chip seal bid from Approved Paving LLC for the streets. The streets that are to be treated this summer have been mapped out, and Staton is looking into getting more bids in order to compare prices.
He is also looking into easement preparations that are needed to begin maintenance on the High Street water line project.
Purchases
New picnic tables and a recycling bin for the park are to be purchased once funds have been received.
Staton has ordered cold mix to fill in potholes, as well as the gas meters, all of which was approved by the board in the April meeting.
Ryan Fletchall has passed his sewer test, and brought before the board the need of a mud motor for the lagoon. He is going to collect the estimates for this motor and bring them to the board for the June meeting.
Projects
Emily Wicoff from Snyder & Associates attended the meeting to give an update on the wastewater project. The Missouri Department of Natural Resources approved the PER and addendum for the ARPA funding. The addendum contract will be finished up in the coming month, as well as the MDNR paperwork and the detailed design for the project.
Kim Mildward from the Northwest Missouri Regional Council of Governments was also in attendance, and came to discuss potential meeting dates, in accordance with the process of updating the Grant City Strategic Plan that was last revised in 2019. She went through the progress report with the board, and rated each goal and objective in terms of completion. The next step in this process is to have a meeting to review the Mission and Vision Statements and conduct a strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and challenges analysis, also known as a SWOC analysis. The potential dates for this first meeting are June 20, 27 and 29 at City Hall, but nothing has been decided on yet. The second set of meetings will be made up of focus groups that will come together to create a new improvement plan based on the results SWOC analysis. The potential meeting dates, which will take place over two days, are July 20, 21, 24 and 25. Again, no formal date has been set.
Board action
Catherine Runde made a motion to pass the resolution for verification of records, and her motion passed.
The board discussed Zoning Regulations Article V, Appeals Section 405.230, Procedures for Appeals and Variances and Section 405.280 Amendments and Changes in order to determine the appropriate way to process an application for variance. Meggan Brown, the city administrator, is going to check with the city attorney to see if the Board of Aldermen can act as the planning and zoning committee, or if another group of people need to be gathered up in order to proceed with the hearing.
Brown also pitched the idea of contacting citizens in an attempt to reconvene the revitalization committee, with the sole purpose of helping to get rid of buildings that need to be taken down.
She also discussed the next steps in safely removing the Yetters building, which needs to be tested for asbestos and inspected by a building inspector.
Other Notes
- Ed Cleveland is going to build a box for the City Hall sign. The board is awaiting updates on this project.