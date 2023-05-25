GRANT CITY, Mo. — As the Worth County High School Class of 2023 walked across the stage last week to accept their diplomas, they were not the only ones celebrating their final moments in the high school building.
Jonathan Adwell, who has worked in education for 25 years and is an alum of Worth County himself, announced in November that he planned on retiring from his position as high school principal at the end of the 2022-2023 school year. Last week’s graduation marked the final event for him as a member of the school’s administration.
Adwell said he’s always had it in the back of his head that this would be around the time he’d retire, but his father’s accident last year on the family farm helped solidify the decision for this to be his final year.
“Knowing there’s a lot to be done there on the farm … and just realizing time’s short, you never know,” Adwell said.
Adwell spent 14 years in Trenton, seven as a physical education teacher and seven as an administrator as well as coaching several sports, before returning to his alma mater in 2012. He served as the elementary school principal for the first few years before moving up to the high school position, according to Chris Healy, Worth County’s superintendent.
“I think it’s big that he’s a part of the community and it’s important to him,” Healy said. “He always wanted to get back home so when he came here, this school has been very important to him his whole life. I think that’s been a big part of why he made the decision to come to Worth County and to spend the last 11 years of his career here.”
Returning to Worth County in the role of high school principal reintroduced him to several familiar faces. Adwell said the current school secretary, Pam Parman, was also the secretary when he was a student at Worth County. Parman has held this position for 50 years and is an alum of Adwell’s mother’s graduating class. His first few years at Worth County also included working with some of the teachers who taught him.
“It was always an honor to be home,” Adwell said.” I’ll tell you that. It’s always an honor to be here.”
Adwell said there’s always days when a teacher worries about getting the student through the day but that seeing them graduate and find success is what being a teacher is all about. He joked that he’s known to give students a hard time, but always tries to find ways to make them feel welcome and appreciated.
“Not many in the school that don’t have a nickname, I nickname everybody,” Adwell said. “I always tell kids and students alike, I tell them that it’s okay to have fun and I expect you to have fun. At the same time, I also expect you to do a job …. Do your job and have fun at the same time. If you can do that, then it’s easier to get up every day.”
Adwell continued his coaching career when he moved to Grant City and served as a football and track coach. Despite retiring from the education field, he will continue to coach the Worth County Tigers football team.
Though his presence will still be seen and felt on the sidelines of the football field, he’ll be missed in the school hallways every day.
“Anything in this school, he takes a lot of pride in and wants every student to achieve,” Healy said. “So I think we’ll miss that. He brings energy every day and his spirit up and down the hall, as far as it’s related to kids or relating to staff, community members when they come in. That’s going to be tough to replace.”
Moving forward, Josh Smith will be taking over as high school principal. Smith has been in the district for 13 years, serving as an agriculture teacher and more recently as athletic director.
“It’ll be a nice transition, someone that’s been familiar with what we’ve done in the past and will bring in some new ideas,” Healy said.