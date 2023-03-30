GRANT CITY, Mo. — Money is tight for many small communities across the United States and finding funds to pay for needed projects and equipment is always difficult. However, the Worth County Commissioners were able find an innovative way to replace aging and failing road equipment using federal funds.
On Monday at the county barn was a brief celebration with local, state and federal officials commemorating a grant award.
It was recently announced that the WOCO NFP, a nonprofit organization set up by the Worth County Commissioners, were awarded $562,000 in total federal funds in the form of a low-interest loan and grant from the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Rural Development division, to purchase a new excavator and a new motor grader for excavation services and road maintenance throughout the 200 miles of roads in Worth County.
“This county for several years has been conserving funds and making every dollar count,” Worth County Presiding Commissioner Jubal Summers said. “There is not much waste going on.”
The new CAT equipment replaces the old, outdated excavator, and the old low-end-model grader used by the county which no longer meets the needs of the community.
Summers said that he and the other commissioners, East Commissioner Regan Nonneman and West Commissioner Tyler Paxson, had to be a little forward-thinking in how to obtain the funds and that the process was long and daunting.
“This is a farming community,” Summers said. “This is kind of the way rural people think where we don’t want to get into a knee-jerk situation. ... Living in this area you have to be thinking ahead or you’re going to be in bad shape at some point.”
In using the USDA Rural Development Community Facilities Direct Loan & Grant program, the county secured a low-interest loan of $477,700 at 2.5 percent interest to be repaid over 12 years and $84,300 in grant monies.
“Utilizing the USDA was really a no-brainer,” Summers said. “We were fortunate enough to get a 2.5 percent interest rate so today that looks really good. If we hadn’t done this and our machines (failed) then we have to come up with that money from somewhere, so it was a stroke of good fortune that we had all of this in the process. I mean look at that machine — it’s nice. Hopefully, it will last the county a good long time. It’s a reassurance that we aren’t going to have to stick more money into something.”
What initially began as a survey by the commissioners of the county’s existing equipment and how to maintain it, they quickly came to the realization that current inventory would not suffice. Part of that realization was that new equipment would be needed to keep up with the growing needs of the county instead of trying to just get by with outdated equipment that they could not even find replacement parts for anymore and the cost of upkeep for which would be overly expensive at best.
“The payments we are going to be making over the next 12 years, it will not cost us as much as buying used equipment and the upkeep of used equipment,” Summers said. “It’s just a lot better for the county to have new equipment.”
Also, the new equipment should not require as much training to operate by a younger workforce as members of the county’s road crew retire in the future.
The state director for USDA Rural Development, Kyle Wilkens, who was on hand for Monday’s presentation, described Worth County’s equipment from the upgrade as “wonderful.”
The USDA program the county used, according to a fact sheet, is designed to provide affordable funding to develop essential community facilities in rural areas. An essential community facility is defined as a facility that provides an essential service to the local community for the orderly development of the community in a primarily rural area and does not include private, commercial or business undertakings.
Eligible areas must have a population of 20,000 or less and the funds were awarded based on a priority point system based on population and median household income — i.e., small communities with a population of 5,500 or less and low-income communities having a median household income below 80 percent of the state non-metropolitan median household income were prioritized.