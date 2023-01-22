I recently watched a movie titled “She Said,” detailing the tireless work of the New York Times reporters who broke the story about the sexual abuse allegations against Harvey Weinstein, and thus ignited the entire #MeToo movement. A movement which, by the way, is not a “woke, feminist” movement, but a very real outpouring of the real stories and experiences of thousands of women.
As both a woman and as a reporter I was disgusted, enraged … but overall I was proud.
The women who took on this story simply did not care that toxic, abusive men were going to try to silence them. They investigated this case knowing full well that they could be putting their own lives in danger, but they didn’t care, because they knew that unless they called attention to the abuse and mistreatment of women in Hollywood … then it would continue to happen.
Sexual assault, to this day, remains one of the most unreported crimes there is. Many victims — not just women, because sexual violence is not something that is limited to just women — are scared to come forward with their stories. They’re afraid that their abuser will come after them and hurt them further. They are terrified that they won’t be believed or that their lives will be destroyed. They feel guilt and shame over what happened to them, regardless of the fact that it wasn’t their fault.
It’s not, in case you were wondering. It’s not your fault.
The reason I’m writing about this, aside from being beyond inspired by the brave and powerful women in this movie, is that most people assume that because we live in a small town, this kind of thing doesn’t happen.
But it does. It absolutely does, but because of the small-town environment, and the way rumors travel and reputations are tarnished, I guarantee you that most, if not all victims of sexual assault are too afraid to come forward and share their stories. That fear is understandable, and naturally, it’s justified. But personally, I don’t want to live in a world, let alone a town, where victims are silenced while their abusers get off scot-free. That’s not an environment that I want any part in creating. So before I get to my call to action … let me start by being an example.
My name is Riley Drury and I am a survivor of sexual assault.
It wasn’t here, it wasn’t recent, but it happened, and I spent a long time attempting to hide that fact, even from myself. But we shouldn’t have to hide, we shouldn’t have to suffer in silence and allow the crimes against us to go unknown and unpunished. It shouldn’t define who we are as people.
But how can it not when you feel that you aren’t allowed to talk about it? So this is my way of starting the conversation.
If you or someone you know is a victim of sexual assault, or of any kind of abuse, please, tell someone you trust: a teacher, a family member, the police, anyone who you feel safe with. Obviously your preferences and your comfort are the first priority, so don’t feel like you have to force yourself to do something that you aren’t ready for, but at the same time, don’t feel like you have to hide it. You don’t need to feel ashamed because you didn’t do anything wrong. You didn’t. You shouldn’t have to hide and be ashamed of something that you had no control over.
And yes, maybe this is an over-share. Maybe I shouldn’t be sharing such personal experiences in the newspaper, but it is because of the brave women doing just that that Weinstein was convicted and thousands of women felt safe enough to come forward and share their stories.
I’m not saying I’m brave. I’m saying I am sick and tired of this stigma that we are supposed to shut up and deal with our trauma in silence. What happened to me wasn’t my fault, and I’m not ashamed of it, because I shouldn’t have to be. He should be ashamed, not me, but … that doesn’t tend to happen.
Don’t cause a fuss, don’t make too much noise, don’t draw attention to yourself because you’re a woman. What about that poor boy, these allegations are going to ruin his life!
What about me? What about us?
You are not alone. Please, talk to someone, anyone. Find someone you feel safe with, share your story, because we aren’t the ones who should have to hide from what happened to us. They are.