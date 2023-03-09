The PTO Carnival has come and gone, and I am once again reminded of what a crazy-supportive community we have. Tons of people came out and brought the kids to not only have a fun evening in the school’s gymnasium, but also support the PTO, and therefore the school itself. The school is, quite honestly, the heart of our little town, and based on the turnout and amount of support that I saw last Friday, it would seem that other community members agree.
This reminder continued due to my involvement with the school play. To be fair, the examples I’m seeing are predominantly parents that want to get involved, but it’s still beyond encouraging to see community members want to help and get involved with the things that are going on.
We live in a community that helps and supports each other. We live in a town where, when hardship comes, everybody knows about it. And yes, sometime that can be a bad thing, but sometimes that can be a really beautiful thing — especially when you get to watch the members of the community band together in support of something that is important to their peers.
I think of a quote from Harry Potter, which I know sounds a little weird, but hear me out. The quote was “Help will always be given at Hogwarts to those who ask for it.”
I think Worth County is very much the same way. Help will always be given in Worth County to those who ask for it … and sometimes even to those who don’t. And with a reputation like that, it’s no wonder that Harry Potter thought of Hogwarts as his home. I for one, am honored to get to think of Worth County as mine.
So keep up the good work, everybody! Continue to support each other in this community. Continue to listen and watch and observe, and if you see a need that needs to be filled, rally around that person or business, or group and see that it is! Not that I even need to tell any of you this of course. I’ve seen a hundred times over that if there’s anything that Worth County residents are good at, it’s taking care of each other.
But I also want my column this week to serve as a reminder. The support and love of this community is seen and appreciated. It’s one of the things that makes this place so beautiful. It’s one of the things that makes me so proud to live here, and it is my most sincere hope that the precedent that has been set never goes away. I love living in a community that cares for and supports its members. I love having a home that is always willing to offer a helping hand to those who ask for it … and even those who don’t.
So once again, in the words of Harry Potter, or more namely, Dobby the house elf from Harry Potter:
“What a beautiful place to be with friends.”
Riley Drury is a reporter at the Times-Tribune.