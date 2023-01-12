When it comes to my column, I have a tendency to write about whatever is most prevalent in my mind at the time.
Right now, at this very moment, it’s a toothache, but because I’m a writer and have a writer brain, it is so much more than that.
How nuts is it that our body works in a way that it sounds the alarm (i.e. pain) in order to make us incapable of not knowing that something is wrong? As soon as something in our body isn’t doing something or acting as it should, pain warns us that something in our system is not functioning the way it is intended, whether there’s something inside of it that’s making it weak, or it’s in the wrong place.
But what if physical pain isn’t the only way our bodies tell us that something is wrong?
Just to clarify, I am not a doctor, nor do I have any kind of psychology education or training. But thinking purely hypothetically, wouldn’t it be interesting if the reason that we, as humans, are uncomfortable in certain situations, is because there’s something wrong? Maybe there’s something inside of us, like anxiety or depression or some undiagnosed disorder that makes things that should be normal, painful and uncomfortable.
Or maybe you’re simply not where you’re supposed to be.
This one is short, sweet, and to the point, which I’ll be honest, is a bit out of character for me writing-wise. But the general idea is this: If you are uncomfortable … if your typical everyday life is uncomfortable or painful or something just doesn’t quite feel right ... look inside of yourself. Maybe you are trying to thrive somewhere that’s not meant for you … or maybe there’s something inside that you need to understand and address.
Whatever it may be, talk it out. Talk to someone, friends, family, a trained professional. Try to work out the root cause of your pain and discomfort. Otherwise it not only won’t go away … but it just might get worse.
Riley Drury is a Times-Tribune reporter.