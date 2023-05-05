Two weeks left of the session. I can’t believe it’s gone by this quickly. The House is still in full swing, and we will continue to keep up the marathon pace until May 12th at 6 p.m. Senate bills that are coming back to the House are now starting to look like Christmas trees (because of all the amendments that get added). It will be neat to see what ends up over the finish line and on to the governor’s desk.
Legislation to Provide Direct Access to Physical Therapy Signed into Law (SB 51)
Gov. Mike Parson has signed Senate Bill 51 into law. The legislation allows Missourians more direct access to physical therapy services. This is the second bill of the session that has been signed by Gov. Parson. Under the provisions of SB 51:
Qualified physical therapists may treat patients without a prescription or referral from a physician;
Qualified physical therapists may provide certain educational information, fitness or wellness programs, screenings, and consultations without a prescription or referral from a physician; and Physical therapists are required to consult with an approved health care provider after every 10 visits or 30 days, whichever occurs first, before continuing therapy.
We sent over nine bills to the Senate. Highlights of some of those bills:
SB 222 modifies provisions relating to political subdivisions. This act establishes the “Protecting Missouri’s Small Businesses Act” which provides that any political subdivision that implements any shutdown order and the business closes solely due to such shutdown order for at least 21 consecutive days or 45 cumulative days shall waive the fee for a business license during the period of the shutdown order and reduce the real and personal property tax liability of the business as provided in the act. I was able to get one of my amendments added on to this bill that would assist small towns with populations less than 500 from having to pay the financial fine of $500 per day if they would happen to not file in time since they were not properly notified. One of the small towns in my community accidentally received over an $85,000 fine because they were not notified of not turning in their financial statement for over half a year.
HB 777 modifies several provisions relating to certificates of need. It modifies the definitions of rural and urban areas, as specified in the bill. This definition of urban areas only applies to the counties of Clay, Jackson, St. Charles, St. Louis and the City of St. Louis. In determining whether a certificate of need should be granted for certain facilities applying in a designated urban area, no consideration shall be given to facilities or equipment of any other health care facility located more than 10 miles from the applying facility. Likewise, for certain applying facilities in a rural area of the state, no consideration shall be given to the facilities or equipment located more than 20 miles from the applying facility. In determining whether to grant a certificate of need for any beds for an applying facility, the same rule applies for licensed beds located more than 10 miles from an urban applying facility and 20 miles from a rural applying facility.
HB 929 adds the definition of “human and pet cemetery” to the provisions relating to cemeteries in the state, which would allow for the creation of cemeteries in which both human remains, and the remains of other creatures, could be interred and memorialized at the discretion of the lot holder and according to the rules of the human and pet cemetery.