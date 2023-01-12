Over the past month, the Worth County community has faced several tragedies. Three beloved community members have passed away since Dec. 19. While filled with hurt and grief, it’s times like these that remind us of how incredible small towns can be. Everyone comes together to show love to the families hurting and provide them with whatever support they can.
Like in December when the Gladstone family announced little Axlyn would be put on hospice and a GoFundMe had been started to help pay for medical expenses. Axlyn loved Christmas and all the lighting decorations that came along with the holiday, so the community worked to create an event that would bring her joy. Together, the “Light up the Night” Christmas parade had more than 25 entries that traveled past the Gladstone home as she watched from the window.
The parade helped raise money for the Gladstone family and showed Axlyn she had a support system rooting for her. Axlyn passed away just a couple days after the parade and while funeral services have yet to be held, there is sure to be a large turnout to show love and remember the sweet girl.
Friends showed out for Adam Brown’s funeral again just a few days later after a car accident. And again just last week when Brit Fisher passed away after being struck by a car.
I attended the visitation for Brit, having arrived about 20 minutes early to a long line already formed. As I waited my turn to give my condolences to the Fisher family, the line only continued to grow and grow and grow.
By the time I had made it through the line some 30 minutes later, at least 75 percent of the pews at Laura Street Baptist Church were full. The following day, Brit’s aunt, Cindy Lawhorn, posted on Facebook that nearly 700 people had shown up to the visitation and almost 300 to the funeral.
Seeing how many lives Brit affected and how many people came to support the family in a time of need was truly amazing. People were sharing memories about Brit at the visitation and Facebook was flooded with pictures, videos and words of love.
The past month has reminded me of all the good and love that flows through small communities. There’s always someone willing to help, regardless of what the situation is. One person’s success is the community’s success, one person’s tragedy is the community’s tragedy.
You see small towns get some flack online for having minimal entertainment, issues with infrastructure and a variety of other topics. But when you live in those communities, you see the good in them. You see that, often, the support flowing through the community outweighs some of the problems.
So maybe you have to drive 30-plus minutes to get to the nearest Walmart or to find entertainment outside of high school sports, driving the backroads or hanging out at home. When you have a community that comes together in times of need as well as Worth County does, those things suddenly don’t seem that bad.
Paxson Haws is a Maryville Forum reporter whose family is from Worth County.