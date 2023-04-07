I have received an overwhelming amount of support for my column on the city workers, and it got me thinking: Just how many people do we have in Worth County whose hard work goes unappreciated?
I genuinely want to know, because if the responses I’ve gotten have told me anything, it’s that a little bit of appreciation and recognition can go a long way — especially if those who truly deserve it aren’t receiving it.
So this week’s column isn’t so much a column as it is a request. A call to action, if you will. I want to seek out more of these hidden gems in Worth County. I want to learn about the people who keep our home up and running, either currently or in the past. I want to learn about all of the people who make this town what it is. So…
I’m asking for submissions. I want you, the citizens of Worth County, to email me and send me hard-working, underappreciated citizens, and their stories, that I can highlight here in the newspaper. Not only am I genuinely curious about what I might find, but also those people deserve to be recognized. Their stories deserve to be told, and our community needs to know. We just might need a little help figuring out where to look.
My email is rdrury@maryvilleforum.com. I would love it if you would all be on the lookout, or if you already have someone in mind, for those underappreciated, unrecognized citizens who deserve to have some light shed on their efforts.
I for one, would be honored to have the opportunity to learn and share their stories with all of you. So please, send me an email or come into the office (Mon. 8-2, Tues.-Wed.-Thurs., 8-10:30, Fri. 8-3) and bring me your submissions, because …
Not every job has to be a thankless one.