The office heating was out last week, so I spent the week working from home. A few years ago, I probably would’ve been psyched to spend an entire week working from home. With this job in particular though, even though I did everything that I would’ve done if I’d been in the office, I just felt incredibly unproductive. I felt as if I was slacking off or doing something wrong. I wasn’t but …
Ken Garner, the owner of the paper and my boss, told me a weekend or so ago that the newspaper business is a relationship business. Relationships are one of the most important things we cultivate here at the paper. I mean, it’s our job as your newspaper to inform the community. In order to do that as best we can, we need the people of this community to trust us with your news and your business. Being out of the office just felt very impersonal to me, like I was missing out on a key factor of my job: the opportunity for contact with people.
I have met and spoken to and observed more people in this community in the few months that I’ve worked here than I have in the entire 10-12 years that I’ve lived here (that’s rough math — writing is more my strong suit). It’s been daunting, and nerve-wracking, yet at the same time, it’s been so incredible and eye opening. I love the fact that I get to talk to community members every week. I love that I get to be present in my community and learn about the people in it. It’s a beautiful thing, and it’s something that I felt was lacking in my time out of the office.
I am very excited to announce though, that the heating is fixed and our office is open once again! Don’t hesitate to come on in! Shoot us an email, give us a call, let us be an active part of this community. It’s one of the best and most exciting parts of this job, and I can’t wait to explore the position more.
Our office phone number is 660-564-3603, or you can email me at either grantcitytimes@gmail.com for formal submissions, or if you have questions or just want to pass along potential story ideas, you can email me personally at rdrury@maryvilleforum.com. Whatever the reason, I’d love to hear from you!