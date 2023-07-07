To the Great Constituents of District 2,
More than one month has passed by since the end of the legislative session, and more than 50 bills await the signature of Gov. Mike Parson. To date, the governor has acted on nine of the 62 bills passed by the Missouri General Assembly:
HB 15, a supplemental budget bill for the 2023 fiscal year, adds more than $2 billion in critical funding to ensure the continued operations of state government through June 30, 2023, for a variety of vital programs, including K-12 education, public safety, higher education, transportation, health and mental health, among many others.
SB 51 will allow patients to have direct access to physical therapy by removing the requirement of getting a prescription or referral from an approved health care provider.
SB 39 will promote fairness in competition and opportunity for female student athletes by prohibiting a private school, public school district, public charter school, or public or private institution of postsecondary education from allowing any student to compete in an athletics competition designated for the opposite sex, as determined by the student’s official birth certificate.
SB 49 seeks to protect Missouri’s children from unnecessary and harmful sex change drugs and surgeries by banning health care providers from performing gender transition surgery on young people under the age of 18 and from prescribing or administering cross-sex hormones or puberty-blocking drugs to a minor for a gender transition.
HB 131 allows the salaries of state employees to be paid in biweekly installments, as designated by the Commissioner of the Office of Administration.
SB 111 also allows for biweekly payments for state employees and eliminates the Personnel Advisory Board and moves all of those duties and responsibilities to the Director of the Personnel Division and the Commissioner of Administration.
SB 25 exempts from a taxpayer’s Missouri adjusted gross income one hundred percent of any federal grant money received by the taxpayer for the purpose of providing or expanding access to broadband internet to areas of the state deemed to be lacking such access, to the extent such grant money is included in the taxpayer’s federal adjusted gross income.
SB 167 specifies that medical examiner’s certificates for commercial driver’s licenses or instruction permits may be provided to the state by mail, fax or email, in addition to the means currently available.
SB 13 makes several changes relating to the regulation of certain financial institutions, making sure that the Division of Finance is in charge of the execution of the laws relating to banks, trust companies and the banking business of the state.
It’s a pleasure to serve and as always if you have any questions, please feel free to reach out to my office at 573-751-4285 or email me at Mazzie.Boyd@house.mo.gov.