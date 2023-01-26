Mental health is a scary topic for a lot of people. It’s kind of one big gray area — there’s no concrete mental health experience that everyone shares. Everyone’s minds, and the struggles that come with them, are unique and different and terrifying, so I obviously can’t speak to those. I can speak to my own though.
My mental health issues consist of anxiety, depression and functional neurological disorder, or FND, which is a disorder that makes me twitch and say things that I wouldn’t normally say. Tics, they’re called, most commonly associated with Tourette’s Syndrome, though it differs in that FND is curable and is typically associated with anxiety. Some people with FND recover from it, and some don’t, and while my condition has vastly improved in the past two years that I’ve had it, I’m definitely leaning more on the “don’t” side of things.
It is my understanding, in my strictly unprofessional and uneducated opinion, that my mental health struggles are directly connected to my childhood trauma, which I wrote about last week. What happened to me as a child has affected the way I think, feel, and respond to things as an adult. For example, I had a panic attack this past weekend because things are actually working out for me.
I know that sounds crazy, believe me, but that’s the reality of the situation. Things are going really well in my life right now. I have not one but two jobs that I love and that I want to do my best at, my mental health is better than it has been in the past few years, and yet because of my “trauma brain,” I’m freaking out because I’m waiting for the other shoe to drop. Things are going well, so naturally, I’m waiting for everything to blow up in my face, because if I expect it and I see it coming then … maybe it won’t hurt so much.
It’s a tricky thing … but as someone who, in my professional and still uneducated opinion, has been a writer for as long as I can remember, I tend to process my thoughts, feelings and issues best when I write them out and attempt to put them to words. So that’s what I’m doing here, and I’m publishing them for everyone to see.
Why?
Because like I said last week with my article on sexual assault, I want to start a conversation. I don’t want to be embarrassed about the struggles that I face. I don’t want to hide my issues from the world, terrified that if people find out how messed up I am, they won’t want anything to do with me, because if I’ve learned anything from the past two years, it’s that our internal perception of the world is wrong more often than not.
This column of mine is called Drury’s Deductions, a word which means (according to Google) “the inference of particular instances by reference to a general law or principle.” In other words, aka my words, a conclusion drawn based on one’s understanding of the world. I want to write about my understanding of the world, and if my understanding is that there is something wrong with a particular topic, then I want to write about how to correct it.
My deduction for the week is that we as humans hide our problems far too often. We keep them to ourselves, we suffer in silence because we don’t want to bother anybody. We assume that our struggles are bothersome and that people don’t want to deal with our problems, when in all reality, I think our struggles are what help us relate to each other as human beings. We’re all wacky and broken and messed up and we all have a past that haunts us to our core, so why don’t we talk about that!? Why don’t we get together with other humans and bond over the fact that humans are messy and imperfect and so freaking beautiful, not in spite of those imperfections …but because of them.
That’s my “deduction” anyway. Don’t shy away from talking about your issues. Everyone has them. Instead, you should embrace those things about yourself and use them to relate to the people around you. Talk, listen, observe and understand. Love people in their mess … who knows, they just might return the favor and love you in yours.