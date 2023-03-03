We had some visitors from the city at the Grant City Board of Aldermen meeting this past week — city employees who are tasked with the repair and monitoring of the city’s water lines, among other things. Hearing them talk about their duties and the things that they do was just another reminder of how little I know about what goes into keeping this town up and running. As well as how little appreciation they get.
I mean, it never even occurred to me that, say a pipe bursts in my house in the middle of the night, someone is on-call, fully prepared to be pulled out of bed at all hours of the night to come over and fix it for me. That thought somehow never even crossed my mind.
Or the people who drive the snowplows! Some of them are the same people, and they work tireless hours all through the night to make sure our roads are clear and safe for us! How often do we thank them for it? How often do we even think about them and the work they put in for our benefit?
And that’s just the manual laborers. I’ve discussed our Board of Aldermen before, but the more meetings I witness — ordinances, bills, the budgeting for the city — the more amazed I am that they can keep up with all of the things that they are tasked with.
But not only do they take the time to understand everything that goes into the city, they care. They actually care about these matters so that we can trust them to handle it. I know I have written something along the lines of this before, but it really strikes me how dedicated and hardworking the employees of this city are. And yet, because they’re in charge of so much, they’re usually the first people we blame when something happens that we don’t like.
So the main point of my column this week is this: Be kind to our city workers. Give them some thought, show them some appreciation, because speaking for myself, but probably some of you too, I couldn’t do all of the things that they do, and I guarantee I wouldn’t do it with nearly as much enthusiasm and careful planning as our current employees do now. Rather than just going about your day, taking water and gas and electricity for granted, think about the people who are dedicating their time to make sure that you have the things that you need to exist in a modern society.
And when things go wrong … whether by mistakes, or because a hard choice had to be made … don’t forget to show them a little grace. They do a lot for us, and quite frankly … a little kindness is the least we can do.