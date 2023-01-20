My first official week in office has flown by. I am humbled to be able to represent our voices down in Jefferson City, I will keep you updated on what is going on. This week, we passed the rules. During the debate on the floor, I offered an amendment which would require more than just the speaker to remove a representative from certain committees. My amendment would require the floor leader’s consent as well, which would keep power from being in the hands of one individual. I was proud to stand up for my constituents’ voices.
I was assigned my committees this week: Agriculture Policy, Budget, Special Committee on Government Accountability, and Subcommittee on Appropriations - General Administration. I have filed six bills which includes, HB 499 (banning foreign land ownership), HB 224 (designating the State Rifle as the Hawken), HB 712 (Anti-Red Flag Gun Seizure Act), HB 498 (would include businesses that host drag performances in the definition of a sexually oriented business), HB 463 (banning biological sex transition procedures and puberty blockers amongst minors). I have also filed Concurrent Resolution 5 to reinstate mandatory country of origin labeling. A particularly important bill to me is HB 456 which would prevent Social Security from being taxed, I co-sponsored this bill to show my support.
I enjoy hearing from constituents and want to ensure that your voices are heard. Please feel free to email me at Mazzie.Boyd@house.mo.gov or call my office at 573-751-4285.