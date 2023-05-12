To the Great Constituents of District 2,
“The true soldier fights not because he hates what is in front of him, but because he loves what is behind him.”
-G.K. Chesterton
G.K Chesterton’s quote has been with me this week as I continue to fight for the conservative agenda here in Jefferson City. This past week has been insane.
From passing the budget, to trying to figure out what all is in the Christmas tree bills.
It’s been interesting to see how many things get passed out of the Senate and House that would not be beneficial to Missouri, but get passed with very few no votes. (I was among the few no votes on some of the Christmas tree bills that seem to be okay on the outside until you read the fine print)
Here’s what happened this week:
The House and Senate have reached final agreement on a fiscally responsible state spending plan that provides record funding for K-12 education, makes major investments in the state’s infrastructure, provides strong support for law enforcement and public safety, and boosts funding for state programs that serve the state’s most vulnerable citizens. Ahead of the constitutional deadline, lawmakers gave bipartisan support to the various budget bills that make up the Fiscal Year 2024 state operating budget.
The budget as it left the House in March appropriated approximately $45.6 billion. The Senate then added several additional spending items to bring the total price tag of the plan to roughly $49.9 billion. The final version approved by the two chambers cuts the Senate total by more than $1 billion to bring the total funding allocated in the budget to nearly $48.8 billion.
House Once Again Supports Tax Relief Package (SB 247)
As the Missouri General Assembly heads into the final week of the legislative session, House members have once again given their approval to a legislative package that would reduce the tax burden on Missouri families and businesses.
The House approved SB 247 with several changes that would reduce personal income tax, phase out corporate income tax, exempt social security benefits from taxation and protect vehicle owners from excessive property tax assessments.
Final approval and sent to the governor’s desk:
Show MO Act approved to attract economic activity to Missouri (SB 94)
SB 94 would establish tax credits for film projects starting at 20 percent of specified costs, with opportunities for additional credits as other criteria are met. Dubbed the “Show MO Act,” the House handler of the bill said the program is well thought out.
HB 131 allows the salaries of state employees to be paid in biweekly installments, as designated by the Commissioner of the Office of Administration. Supporters say the bill allows for flexibility in pay structure by state agencies which will be an incentive for workforce attraction. The bill is common sense and promotes fiscal responsibility, helping struggling state agencies and employees.
SCR 7 creates the America 250 Missouri Commission. The Commission’s principal purpose shall be to plan, promote, and implement public celebrations and commemorations of the 250th Anniversary of the Declaration of Independence and the 250th Anniversary of the United States of America.
SCR 8 designates Campbell, Missouri, as the Peach Capital of Missouri.
SB 24 creates the “Missouri First Responder Mental Health Initiative Act.” The bill expands the voluntary cancer benefits pool to allow other first responders, specifically emergency medical technician-basic, emergency medical technician-paramedic, and telecommunicators, to have access to benefits through the pool for exposure to a diagnosable trauma stress event, or diagnosable cumulative post-traumatic stress injury over the course of a career. The act creates new provisions relating to communications during peer support counseling programs for certain first responders. With certain exceptions, detailed in the act, a communication made by a first responder or peer support advisor in a peer support counseling session, as well as any oral or written information conveyed in the peer support counseling session, shall be confidential and shall not be disclosed by any person participating in the peer support counseling session or released to any person or entity.
It’s a pleasure to serve and as always if you have any questions, please feel free to reach out to my office at 573-751-4285 or email me at Mazzie.Boyd@house.mo.gov.
All my Best,
State Rep. Mazzie Boyd, District 2