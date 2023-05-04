In my last column, I asked members of the community to submit hidden gems — people who serve in this community and don’t always receive the recognition that they deserve. I am delighted to be writing about our first submission, Suzi Hull.
Suzi is a volunteer at not one but two community organizations: the Worth County Senior Center and Mission Possible.
Other volunteers at the center as well as board president Barbara Stephenson could not sing her praises loud enough, as they provided me with an entire list of ways that Hull contributes to their organization. For example, all of the board members get together and clean the senior center on Friday afternoons, but apparently, it’s usually Suzi who leads the way. When she first became a board member, she would come in on Saturday mornings and clean everything up. Now, even with the help of her fellow board members, she always takes the time to make sure that the center windows are clean and sparkling.
She also does a series of other important tasks for the senior center, such as taking care of the flowers out front and keeping track of the supplies and making sure that they are well stocked. The senior center is a valuable part of this community, as it provides many opportunities for recreation and socialization that might not be otherwise available to a community of this size, particularly for those who have difficulty traveling and are unable to drive. Hull is just one part of this organization, and the resources it provides, but it is clear to see that she is an invaluable one.
According to Stephenson, on the days that the center hosts its monthly potluck lunch, Hull always makes sure that she’s on the schedule for that day so that she can decorate the tables and make sure everything is ready to serve the community. She’s also been known to spend an evening peeling and cutting up potatoes — 20 pounds of potatoes, to be exact — presumably for said lunch, just to ensure that they’re ready to go for the following morning.
At Mission Possible, Hull dedicates her time as a cashier, and is well regarded by the volunteers there as well.
“Suzi has been a faithful volunteer with Mission Possible for many years and has always been quick to step in when we’re shorthanded. She’s a jewel,” said Marti Myers, Mission Possible board member.
A retired schoolteacher and elementary education teacher’s aide, Hull shares a deep love for her community and loves the opportunity to work with others who feel the same.
“It’s just being useful, trying to do something that is helpful,” she said.
According to Hull, she is constantly surrounded by incredible people who are just as dedicated to bettering this community as she is. She described endless praise and appreciation for Stephenson.
“Barb is wonderful. She can do everything,” Hull said. She went on to insist that there are a lot of people, both at the Senior Center and at Mission Possible, who are working together to help others, and she claims that they wouldn’t be able to do what they do without everybody’s help.
“It’s quite a community,” she told me.
When I decided that I wanted to use my column to highlight members of this community, I could not have possibly prepared for someone like Suzi. In just one conversation, I could tell that she is a sweet, caring woman who is generous with her time, her resources and just about anything she can offer this community. Hull is a prime example of the hidden gems that I am looking for. She does so many incredible things for other people on a daily basis and is completely humble and nonchalant about it. She just wants to be helpful and give back, and just as she said, there are so many people in this community who donate their time, energy and talents into making this community what it is. They deserve to be recognized for that. It’s clear to see, from the testimonies of the people around her, and through the privilege of meeting her, that she is a hardworking and dedicated community member, and she doesn’t just sit around and wait for someone else to do what needs to be done. This is volunteerism at its finest, and I hope that I have been able to properly depict what an incredible pillar of our community she is.
