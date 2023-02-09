“When you reach the end of your rope, tie a knot in it and hang on.”

— Franklin D. Roosevelt, 32nd president of the United States

The month of January has flown by and now we are onto February. I pray as we get through the winter months, that my friends and family know how valuable they are to me and to others.

There has been a new website launched to help prevent suicide among service members, veterans and their families. Veterans, service members and their families now have a website they can access that is designed to help reduce the rate of suicide in Missouri. This week, Gov. Mike Parson unveiled the new site located at mogovchallenge.com.

Launched by the Missouri Governor’s Challenge team to prevent suicide among service members, veterans and their families, the site provides general information on the team’s projects and strategic priorities, the impact suicide is having on the military community, and resources for both members of the military community and for anyone wishing to support them. The website also offers access to free online military culture and suicide prevention training through PsychArmor for health care providers, veterans, employers, military family members and others.

During this week in the legislature, I got to visit with teachers from around District 2 and see my friends at the Grundy Electric Cooperative. I always enjoy when I get to see my constituents here at the capitol.

The House approved HJR 43 by a vote of 108-50. HJR 43 would raise the threshold to 60 percent voter approval for passage of constitutional amendments. Proponents also say the increased threshold will help minimize the influence of out-of-state groups that have no ties to Missouri but spend millions of dollars to change the state constitution. Supporters of the measure say it will protect what they view as a sacred document that should only be amended when absolutely necessary. They point out the current version of the Missouri Constitution has changed more than 60 times since it was written in 1945. In comparison, the United States Constitution has been amended only 17 times since 1791. The measure now moves to the Senate for consideration.

It’s a pleasure to serve and as always if you have any questions, please feel free to reach out to my office at 573-751-4285 or email me at Mazzie.Boyd@house.mo.gov.