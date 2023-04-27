To the Great Constituents of District 2,
“Where there is no judge on earth, the appeal lies to God in heaven.”
-John Locke, English philosopher, whose political writings in particular helped pave the way for the French and American Revolution
This inspirational phrase used by John Locke was emblazoned on George Washington’s Revolutionary War flag to remind those over whom it flew that after all other alternatives of seeking justice have been exhausted, only an “appeal to heaven” remains.
Colonists who saw it were reminded to be wholly reliant upon heaven and the God Who reigns supreme. Their focus was Jesus Christ, and their concern was living by conviction without fear of a worldly cost. For more information on this flag: appealtoheaven.org
More than 26 bills were sent to the Senate for consideration. A highlight of some of those bills:
Lawmakers Approve Funding for Critical
Infrastructure Projects (HB 17, HB 18, HB 19 and HB 20)
House members this week approved four bills that appropriate more than $5.4 billion in funding for vital infrastructure projects and programs across the state. Lawmakers approved HB 17 to re-appropriate funding for state parks around Missouri. In total the bill contains nearly $431 million in funding. House members also gave their stamp of approval to HB 18 to continue ongoing funding that will keep state facilities maintained and repaired. The bill allocates a total of more than $588 million for that purpose. With the approval of HB 19 legislators authorized more than $1.7 billion in funding for crucial capital improvement projects. Included in that total is $859 million in funding to widen and rebuild the I-70 corridor. House members also authorized $100 million in funding for maintenance and repair for the state’s minor and low volume roadways. The additional funding will help provide much-needed upgrades to overlooked roadways in the state’s rural areas. The final budget bill approved by the House, HB 20, re-appropriates approximately $2.7 billion in federal American Rescue Plan Act funds for various programs and projects.
House Approves
Legislation to Protect and Strengthen Second Amendment Rights (HB 282)
HB 282 allows law-abiding citizens the right to defend themselves on public transportation. This also allows a person with a valid concealed carry permit to lawfully carry firearms in churches and other places of worship. Additionally, the bill lowers the age requirement from at least 19 to 18 years of age or older for concealed carry permits. The bill also removes the ban on eligibility for a concealed carry permit or a Missouri lifetime or extended concealed carry permit if the applicant has pled guilty to or entered a plea of nolo contendere to certain crimes.
House approves legislation Banning Men out of Women’s Sports (HB 183)
HB 183 is meant to promote fairness in competition and opportunity for female student athletes. The bill would prohibit public school districts and charter schools from allowing students grade six to 12 and public and private postsecondary educational institutions from allowing any student to compete in an athletics competition designated for the opposite sex, as determined by the student’s official birth certificate.
The bill clarifies that biological sex is only correctly stated on birth certificates if it was entered at or near the time of birth or modified to correct scrivener’s error. The bill also makes it clear a female student may be allowed to compete in an athletic competition designated for male students if there is no such athletic competition for female students offered.
HJR 20 would allow voters to decide if the rights of hunters and anglers should be enshrined in the Missouri Constitution. If approved by both the House and Senate and by the voters of Missouri, the measure would guarantee the right of hunters and anglers in the state to engage in hunting and harvesting wildlife and fishing by legal means, subject to duly authorized powers of the Conservation Commission.
HBs 1108 & 1181 is a wide-ranging public safety bill that will help protect Missourians and especially children. The bill ensures further protections for children and the mentally disabled from the sex offenders who committed these offenses against them. The bill requires people who have committed offenses against these groups of victims, the vulnerable population, to be lifetime registrants on the sex offender registry. It also requires background checks for those working in a marijuana facility. The bill also decriminalizes the possession of brass knuckles.
HB 303 modifies provisions relating to police officer retirement systems and allows a surviving spouse to continue receiving retirement benefits notwithstanding the surviving spouse’s remarriage.
It’s a pleasure to serve and as always if you have any questions, please feel free to reach out to my office at 573-751-4285 or email me at Mazzie.Boyd@house.mo.gov.
All my Best,
Mazzie Boyd,
State Rep. for District 2