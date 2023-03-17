I have been thinking a lot about generations. Which, I know, sounds a bit strange, but there is a reason for it. Not only are plans being put into place for my five-year high school reunion, but I have been helping out with the play and watching as Worth County graduates and previous theater kids come to support the new generation of actors and actresses. It’s an odd thing, and yet, it’s something that I feel is only that much more prevalent in a place like Worth County.
History is important in a town like this. You may know the current generation, but you most definitely know the one that came before and so on and so forth. And the previous generations are continuing to support the current one, and are cheering them on and guiding them through life as best they can. It’s a really incredible thing.
There’s just something incredible about groups upon groups of different generations still gathering in the same town to see how things are different, and yet also analyzing what has stayed the same. Bad things are hopefully corrected and mistakes have been learned from while the good things stick around for decades to come.
I mean, if you really want to talk about history, it’s Women’s History Month! And I’m pleased to see that our newspaper is doing articles and conducting research on some of the most incredible women that our town has to offer and sharing all of the wonderful things that they’ve done for this community! In a place like this, we cherish our history, we preserve it as best we can and then we pass it on and use it to teach whoever comes after.
It’s so insane to me, that all of these generations can live together and learn and reminisce. It’s like … Worth County is just a giant time capsule, and if you take a look around, you’ll find memories and contributions of every generation everywhere you turn. The past is preserved, the present is learned and the future is cultivated — and it’s all right here.
I feel like we should take more time to think about and appreciate the stages of life ... especially when they’re all so clearly represented right in front of us.
We should always remember the past, and either regard it fondly, or use past mistakes as lessons to take into the present.
We should always respect the present; rather than spending all of our time looking forward or back, we should appreciate what is happening now. There is a lot more beauty and potential there than you might think.
And of course, we should always reimagine the future. Don’t think that because you understand past and present, that you automatically know what the future will hold. Life is unpredictable, and the new challenges that the present generations face may bring with them new experiences and circumstances unlike anything we’ve ever encountered before.
And it’s all here, in Worth County, all at once. It’s a strange thing, and yet it’s just another one of those things that makes this town and its history so unique.
Riley Drury is a reporter at the Times-Tribune.