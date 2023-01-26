“The real things haven’t changed. It is still best to be honest and truthful; to make the most of what we have; to be happy with simple pleasures; and have courage when things go wrong.”
– Laura Ingalls Wilder
I have this quote in my office and it’s one of my favorites. As we go through this session, I’m excited to see the great changes we can make to impact our state for the better.
This week, we had the State of the State with the theme of “We are not done yet” by Gov. (Mike) Parson. His speech also focused on the progress state government has made in infrastructure, workforce and education, mental health and health, government reform, and public safety. Parson prioritized major investments in infrastructure, including $250 million to continue broadband expansion efforts and $35 million to update railway crossings all across the state to meet modern day safety standards. He also asked the legislature to add $117 million to fully fund the foundation formula, $233 million for school transportation needs, $32 million to expand the Career Ladder Program, and continue the Teacher Baseline Salary Program that raised teacher pay from $25,000 to $38,000 per year. Parson called for $22 million for the Missouri Department of Social Services’ Children’s Division. The division remains critically understaffed and under-resourced. Parson’s plan makes strategic investments to hire more support staff and extend critical support to struggling families and children. Parson also proposed $50 million for school safety grants for Missouri schools to make physical security investments on their campuses, develop safety plans, establish school resource officer programs and increase active threat trainings. To view the governors speech you can go online to: governor.mo.gov.
Since I am on the budget committee, we will be going through all of Gov. Parson’s recommendations and I look forward to working with my colleagues to make sure northwest Missouri’s voice is heard.
SCHOLARSHIP ALERT: Young women hoping to continue their academic career by attending college have the opportunity to obtain financial assistance from the Women Legislators of Missouri Caucus. There will be 16 $1,000 college scholarships available to graduating seniors across Missouri. Candidates must fill out an application and are required to submit a 500-word essay answering the question, “If you were a state legislator, what is one specific goal you would hope to achieve and why?” A link to download the scholarship application is located at bit.ly/molegwomen.
It’s a pleasure to serve and as always if you have any questions please feel free to reach out to my office at 573-751-4285 or email me at Mazzie.Boyd@house.mo.gov.