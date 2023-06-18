We cannot promote or support anything that is “anti” Bible, or goes against what the Bible teaches. It is the word of God!
We have to guard against our hearts becoming hardened and turning away from its teachings. What we need is caring hearts that do not “pay evil for evil” but “do that which is good,” as it says in the Bible in Romans, Chapter 12.
Be careful to do what is right and have a prayerful heart that seeks God at any time, day or night, when we need his guidance. The Bible tells us, “In everything, give thanks for this is the will of God in Christ Jesus.” It is God’s will that we be thankful for what we have, for whatever God has provided. This is not meant to make us continually wanting more and more, but encouraging us to be thankful for what God has supplied.
Approach God with an open heart, waiting to be directed. We often make mistakes, but the hardest part is admitting it to ourselves and others.
The Bible says, “abstain from every form of evil.” Remain diligent! Stand for what is right and pleasing to God.